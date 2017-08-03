Police searching for woman after fire starts in family's home

Fire crews arrived and found fire inside one of the bedrooms. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are searching for a woman following an early morning fire in south Louisville.

The fire was reported at a home on Filson Fields Court around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

A father and his children were outside of the home, but police are now looking for the mother.



Metro Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.



No one was injured.

