Contractor finds mortar shell in vacant Henderson home

A contractor working in Henderson found a mortar shell at a vacant home and called for help.

It was found at a home in the 1600 block of March Lane. That's in the Happy Acres subdivision.

The biggest question right now is: is the thing live? That's what authorities want to find out.

Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady told 14 News specialists from Crane Naval Depot in Indiana were called around 3:30 p.m. to come down and collect it.

We spoke to a neighbor who has known the former residents for years. He said he thinks the contractor actually found a mortar shaped object carved out of wood.

We're told a contractor found the mortar in an outbuilding. There is no word on what it was doing or how it got there.

The sheriff said if it was a live round, he believes he would have heard about it by now.

