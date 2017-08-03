Hikers form human chain in flood-swollen Utah river

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - One of several hikers who formed a human chain across a river swollen with flash flood waters in the Utah desert said Thursday it was powerful watching people help each other through the dangerous situation.
Jhonatan Gonzalez said rainfall upstream transformed the calm water on a hot and sunny day at Utah's red-rock Zion National Park into a waist-high rushing river on Saturday morning.
"There's no way out you just have to go through," said Gonzalez, 40, of Maui, Hawaii.
He and a group of about 15 family members turned back when they saw the current become strong during a river hike known as The Narrows, but they soon reached an area where the water was higher.
Gonzalez and his brothers originally stood in the water together to help several younger family members ranging from 1 to 8 years old cross the river.
Strangers joined their line as they continued to help dozens of other hikers cross the river choked with logs and debris.
Gonzalez paused briefly to take a video of the effort with his cellphone.
"It felt good. It was a chilling experience. It almost made me feel teary, just seeing how everyone was helping each other," he said.
Zion closed the area later that afternoon after a flash-flood warning. Ranger John Marciano says rangers work hard to warn people to watch weather reports and be careful of fast-moving water. Anyone caught in risky weather should get to high ground immediately, especially in the river where rocks can quickly become treacherously slippery.
Flash floods at Zion have proved fatal in the past, including a devastating 2015 flood in a deep, narrow canyon that killed seven people.
In Arizona, dozens of hikers have been rescued from floodwaters in recent weeks. Ten people died in mid-July when a sudden rainstorm thundered through a tranquil swimming area about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cashMore >>
In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cashMore >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on RussiaMore >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on RussiaMore >>
Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryosMore >>
Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryosMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
The top shark scientist in Massachusetts has shot hundreds of great white shark videos, but for the first time one has tried to take a bite of his cameraMore >>
The top shark scientist in Massachusetts has shot hundreds of great white shark videos, but for the first time one has tried to take a bite of his cameraMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in placeMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says neither he nor President Donald Trump is "very happy" about new sanctions on Russia that Congress has voted to put in placeMore >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago CubsMore >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago CubsMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>