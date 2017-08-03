6-year-old hit by car while riding bike in Shively dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A child has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Shively.

According to Shively Police, the six-year-old boy was riding his bike in the 2400 block of Farnsley Road Thursday afternoon, when a vehicle hit him.

Police said there were no signs of impairment in the driver.

The child was transported to Norton Children's, where he later died.

Shively Police originally reported the child was four, but later corrected to WAVE 3 News he was six years old.

No charges are expected to be filed.

