6-year-old hit by car while riding bike in Shively dies - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

6-year-old hit by car while riding bike in Shively dies

(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A child has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Shively.

According to Shively Police, the six-year-old boy was riding his bike in the 2400 block of Farnsley Road Thursday afternoon, when a vehicle hit him.

Police said there were no signs of impairment in the driver. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
News & Weather Apps

The child was transported to Norton Children's, where he later died.

Shively Police originally reported the child was four, but later corrected to WAVE 3 News he was six years old.

No charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly