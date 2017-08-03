Child hit by car while riding bike in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A child has been transported to Norton Children's Hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

According to Shively Police, the four-year-old child was riding their bike in the 2400 block of Farnsley Road, when a vehicle hit them.

Police said there were no signs of impairment in the driver.

The child was transported to Norton Children's with severe injuries.

WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

