Woman accused of stealing NAFC bus from Prosser

By APRILE RICKERT

News and Tribune

FLOYDS KNOBS, IN (News and Tribune) - A woman accused of stealing a bus in Floyd County faces multiple charges after she was allegedly found with methamphetamine and other drugs.

Angela R. Rockey, 30, was arrested Tuesday night after the Floyd County Sheriff's Department reported finding her driving a New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation bus on U.S. 150. A search of Rockey and the bus turned up methamphetamine, Alprozoam and Gabapentin pills and marijuana, according to a police report.

At approximately 10:26 p.m., Floyd County dispatch issued an alert to officers that a bus with a potentially impaired driver was on the road. The first caller reported the bus was on Interstate 64 westbound “traveling across all lanes of travel in an unsafe manner,” the report states.

Dispatch received two more calls from drivers as the bus merged onto U.S. 150 heading west, where officers located the bus and observed it weaving in and out of lanes. When police tried to make a traffic stop, the suspect instead reportedly drove into the wrong lane before returning to the westbound lane and coming to a stop.

Once stopped, the suspect told officers she did not have identification but told them her name. When asked if the bus belonged to her and if she'd stolen it, Rockey told police about an earlier wreck involving men and a van. She said the men were chasing her and she got away in the bus, which she said she found parked and running in a “school down the road.”

Police contacted the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation and found the bus to be registered to Faye McAnelly, who said she'd left it parked with "the keys in it and the bus shot off" in the transportation lot behind Prosser Career Education Center at 4202 Charlestown Road in New Albany.

Rockey passed a field sobriety test and results from a portable breath test read .000 percent blood alcohol content. Officers also searched the bus, finding several purses and a digital scale with white residue.

Rockey was arrested and taken to the Floyd County jail, where a strip search turned up 7.3 grams of methamphetamine and several plastic bags containing multiple pills and 0.6 grams of marijuana, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the New Albany Police Department reported finding a 2002 white passenger van registered to Rockey in a field near Prosser.

Rockey is being held in the Floyd County jail on a $150,000 cash surety bond and can be released if 10 percent of this is met. She faces charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, auto theft, legend drug act and maintaining a common nuisance.