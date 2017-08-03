Fern Creek Gears Up For New Season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Thanks to rain over the past week, it's not the Fern Creek Tigers on their practice field, it's geese. "Definitely more fertilizer out there than we want right now," said head coach, Joshua Abell.

Since the geese took over the practice field, The Tigers are practicing at Fern Creek park hoping to take the next step to a state title. "We can be great. I think we can go all the way," said senior, Armon Wells. When the Tigers have been able to take the field, they've been dominant the last two years going 23-5. Still haven't gotten over that hump to win a state championship. They lost a lot off of last year's team, but return a wealth of experience. The nucleus of these 24, 25 guys has been here four years. That's what I'm really excited about", said Abell.

Most of those seniors are on the defensive side of the ball, and plan to be the heart and soul of this year's squad. "We always say that our defense sets the tone. We just got to go out, fly around, make plays, set our offense up for touchdowns," said Wells.

The last two seasons have ended in playoff losses against Bowling Green. Let's just say the orange and black aren't fans of the Purples. "Around here, Bowling Green, we don't talk about Bowling Green," said Wells.

