Graves Co. detectives: Man driving lawnmower, carrying dorm refrigerator followed by 2nd man on bike

Two people are facing shoplifting and drug charges after officers say they found drugs and drug paraphernalia on the Mayfield, Kentucky residents.

According to the sheriff's office, a detective spotted Robert Burton, 46, of Mayfield, driving a lawn mower while carrying a dorm refrigerator.

Burton had an active warrant out for his arrest for shoplifting from a local business.

According to detectives, Donnie Lear, 54, of Mayfield, was following Burton on his bicycle.

The officer managed to arrest Burton, but Lear continued to ride his bicycle out of the area.

Detectives say Lear circled the block and was stopped manually by the officer as he began to flail his arms and resisting.

They say Lear was armed with two large survival knifes and a baggie of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on his person.

Burton was charged with theft by unlawful taking shoplifting under $500.

Lear was charged with disregarding signals of officer directing traffic/fleeing, wanton endangerment first degree - police officer, possession of controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct second-degree, resisting arrest and menacing.

The pair were taken to the Graves County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, they were not able to determine if the mower and refrigerator was stolen. If anyone is missing those items, they are asked to report it to law enforcement.

