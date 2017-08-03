4 drug arrests at Falmouth city employee's home

Four people including an employee of Falmouth's water department face drug trafficking charges after a monthslong investigation, according to the Pendleton County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies, a SWAT team, Falmouth police and Kentucky State Police served a search warrant at the home of Todd Ramsey in the 600 block of Maple Street about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's official said.

Ramsey, who works at Falmouth Water/Waste-Water, and three other people were arrested on charges of trafficking meth and heroin.

Authorities also seized guns, ammunition and a car at the home.

The suspects were taken to the Boone County jail, where they were held without bond overnight.

A court date has not yet been set, jail officials said.

Falmouth city leaders could not be immediately reached for comment.

