Morton's Gap police officer hiring on hold

Morton's Gap, Kentucky was hoping to have a full-time police officer by now.

Mayor Chris Phelps wanted a cop on the beat by the start of the fiscal year on July 1, but he says he's had to put the plan on the back burner.

Leaking pipes in the town's water supply are costing the town $84,000 a year which is almost 10 percent of the entire budget.

The water department had to borrow from the general fund to pay for repairs which left very little money for other initiatives.

The general fund will eventually be replenished with grant money for the sewer project, but until then, getting a police officer will have to wait.

