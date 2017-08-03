Change coming to Germantown business

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Mo’s Food Mart in Germantown is a convenience store that sells a small selection of food, drinks and other vital items.



It has been in the neighborhood since 1989, at the corner of Goss Avenue and Hickory Street.



However, new owners are now eyeing that spot to establish a liquor store. Mo’s does have a liquor license, but is only allowed to sell beer.



“We’ve been coming here for three years, talking to Mo for three years,” new co-owner Murad Allan said.



After three years of reaching out and convincing, the current owner Mohammad Moktar has agreed to pass on his legacy to brothers Murad and Mohammad Allan.



Moktar said it was time for him to close up shop.



Allan said his project is going to be a liquor store.



“An upper class liquor store, where you can come in and it’s like elegant,” Allan said.

Some neighbors said the words "liquor store" concern them.



“Historically liquor stores are not the most welcome business in a neighborhood,” Germantown resident Mike Morris said.



Morris, who is on the board for the Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhood association, has also lived in Germantown for a long time. He said he’d rather see something else replace Mo’s.



“A fruit market or something fresh, vegetables and fruit,” Morris said.



Morris also added it would have been nice to hear Allan’s plans first before things got rolling.



“We have two really active neighborhood associations, come to us and say here’s what I’m planning, what do you think, that kind of thing,” Morris said.



However, Allan said he doesn’t see the difference between his idea and other bars around town.



“There’s plenty of bars that open up at 6, 7 in the morning,” Allan said. “I don’t know liquor store is going to be different than a regular bar.”



Allan promises his business will bring a complete 180 through a store that focuses on wine.



“You can’t get a liquor license just for wine, it goes hand-in-hand,” Allan said. “You have to get a liquor license to carry wine.”



Allan said he recently applied for that liquor license and the ABC board has 45 days to respond to his application. He said as soon as he gets the green light from the board, he will start on construction.



