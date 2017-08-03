Special music performance to be played in Dawson Springs for solar eclipse

Dawson Springs, Kentucky Mayor Jenny Sewell calls the solar eclipse on August 21 "the event of a lifetime."

Dawson Springs is anticipating 2 minutes and 32 seconds of total darkness.

To enhance the experience, the town will be turning out the lights at Historic Riverside Park and Downtown.

Also downtown, a special musical performance just before the eclipse.

Food and merchandise vendors will be set up with safety viewing glasses available.

Dawson Springs is expecting as many as 15,000 visitors.

