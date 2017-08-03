Wiener dog races underway at Ellis Park - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Wiener dog races underway at Ellis Park

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

And they're off! At Ellis Park, practice for the annual wiener dog races got underway.

The proceeds from each $2 bet are donated to local animal charities.

Organizers said it's a great event with fun for the whole family. 

So far, 40 dogs have been signed up for the three races scheduled for August 5, 12, and 26.

