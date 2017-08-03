Louisville Mega Cavern named one of TripAdvisor's Top Trending Attractions in U.S.

Riders testing out the underground track at Louisville Mega Cavern. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - TripAdvisor named Louisville's Mega Cavern among its top 25 attractions in the United States with the greatest increase in traveler interest.

The Mega Cavern was 12th on the list, which also included the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, the Gateway Arch and Fenway Park.

“The Louisville Mega Cavern is continuing to break records in visitor attendance, said Charles Park, Executive Vice President for Louisville Mega Cavern. "We continue to enhance the underground experience and are excited to welcome new and loyal guests to this one-of-a-kind adventure."

Louisville Mega Cavern was the only attraction in Kentucky to appear on the list.

Features of the Mega Cavern include 17 miles of underground passageways, zip lines, ropes course, bikes course and tram tours.

