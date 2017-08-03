Heisman winner Jackson is stronger and faster for 2017

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lamar Jackson is bigger. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner spent plenty of time this offseason in weight room.

"I lift a lot more than I did before. I still have my speed, I think I got faster," Jackson said. "I feel everything's been great for me right now, you know, everything is going well, so I can't complain."

He maxed our recently at 295, and said he was mad that he didn't get 300.

"Each and everyday I'm trying to better myself, better my teammates. I'm just trying to win this year," he said.

He was asked what drives him more, winning another Heisman Trophy or the way the 2016 season ended. The Cards lost their final three games.

"The way the season ended last year," Jackson said emphatically. "I felt we let our fans down. Should have won a lot more games."

Jackson also responded to being left off a recent list by ESPN of the top five players in college football.

"I wasn't on the list last year either, so I don't really worry about," he said. "I just play football."

UofL is ranked #17 in the Preseason Amway Coaches Poll.

