5 questions with the owner of Bearno's Pizza

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's hard to believe Bearno’s Pizza is celebrating 40 years this year. Their location by the bridge in downtown Louisville is celebrating 20 years.



The Mooney family started the pizza chain and named it after a volcano in Sicily. There are now 14 Bearno’s and two additional locations will open over the next year.



George Timmering is now the man who you usually see behind the counter since he and friends purchased it in 1995.



Here are my five questions with George Timmering.



1) Why did you decide to purchase Bearno’s?

Always have loved pizza since was a young boy. Pizza was always my birthday meal and would save allowance to get pizza. My fraternity brothers in college laughed when I got in pizza business. They said that "made sense" based on how much pizza I ate in college. I was a Bearno's customer before an owner. Rob Mooney, son of the founder of Bearno's, and Joe Steier were my roommates and then we became business partners in Bearno's in 1995.



2) What’s your favorite pizza?

Our thin crust is what makes us unique but it is not too thin as it is able to handle our ample toppings on the Mama Bearno's. I fell in love with Bearno's eating hamburger and ham pizza but I also eat a lot of cheese pizza. I also like our BBQ chicken pizza. I do not like vegetables on my pizza.



3) How much pizza do you eat every day?

I probably have a slice or two every day while working.



4) Bearno’s contributes a lot to charities. How do you decide when to get involved?

Always feel good about spontaneous fundraisers that arise because of a sudden need in community. The people of Louisville always ban together when there is an unexpected need. It is what we do. Everyone comes together and makes it happen and does some good.



5) What’s been the craziest order you ever received?

Tough question. Biggest order was Ironman last year. Did 400 pizzas for event plus made pizzas for customers on a busy Sunday. Had customer pay $120 in shipping to overnight Mama Bearno's to Maryland. Valentine's Day is our biggest day of year because busy in all aspects of business. Dine-in, carry out and free delivery of heart shaped pizzas. Been doing it since the late 90s.



