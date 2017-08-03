Inmate escapes from work detail in Oldham Co.

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from work detail at the Oldham County Jail.

Michael Chadwell Jr. escaped on Thursday. Officials believe he is with a woman and that the two are heading to Frankfort.

Chadwell was in custody for a probation violation.

Police said he has been convicted of robbery, assault and escape.

Anyone who sees Chadwell is asked to call 911.

