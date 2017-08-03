The Cereal Box for sale weeks after opening

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The owner of a restaurant centered around cereal is up for sale.

The Cereal Box on Baxter Avenue opened on July 15.

Owner Eric Richardson posted on Facebook and said he wants to sell the business to someone who wants to grow the concept.

Richardson promised to offer an attractive lease and to help with a smooth transition.



He is asking people interested in buying the all-day cereal cafe to send him a message on Facebook.

