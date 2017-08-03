Dachshunds practice for Wiener Dog Derby - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dachshunds practice for Wiener Dog Derby

The dogs practiced at Ellis Park. (Source: Ellis Park) The dogs practiced at Ellis Park. (Source: Ellis Park)

HENDERSON, KY (WAVE) – Dachshunds dashed down a racetrack Thursday at Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky.

The dogs were out practicing for the Wiener Dog Derby qualifiers on Aug. 12.

The top two dogs from the qualifiers will compete in the derby on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly