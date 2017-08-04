NB I-71 partially reopens after semi fire

Northbound Interstate 71 is partially closed in Carroll County south of Sparta due to a semi tractor-trailer fire, according to Kentucky State Police.

No injuries were reported when flames broke out about 4:16 a.m. Friday, dispatchers said.

The highway was completely blocked for about two hours at Ghent-Eagle Station Road, about 50 minutes away from downtown Cincinnati.

One lane reopened at 6:15 a.m.

NB 71 shut down south of Sparta, Semi fire. Use Carrollton exit to 42 NB to 127 south back to 71 north @FOX19 @DeniseJohnson22 — FOX19Denise (@CincyTraffic19) August 4, 2017

