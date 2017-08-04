NB I-71 partially reopens after semi fire - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NB I-71 partially reopens after semi fire

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CARROLL COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Northbound Interstate 71 is partially closed in Carroll County south of Sparta due to a semi tractor-trailer fire, according to Kentucky State Police.

No injuries were reported when flames broke out about 4:16 a.m. Friday, dispatchers said.

The highway was completely blocked for about two hours at Ghent-Eagle Station Road, about 50 minutes away from downtown Cincinnati.

One lane reopened at 6:15 a.m.

