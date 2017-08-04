4-year-old, grandfather drown in pool

The fire lieutenant did not know how many children were there at the pool or their ages, but she said they were the ones who alerted adults something was wrong. (Source: WJZ/CNN)

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ/CNN) - A day at the pool took a tragic turn.

Thursday afternoon, children and an adult were swimming in their neighbor's backyard pool in Severna Park.

That's when police say a 4-year-old girl who couldn't swim jumped into the deep end.

The lieutenant did not know how many children were there at the pool or their ages, but she said they were the ones who alerted adults something was wrong.

"They alerted the male that was watching them," Anne Arundel County Fire Lt. Jen McKee said. "He jumped into the pool but unfortunately did not know how to swim and began to get into some distress himself."

With two victims at the bottom of the pool, the lieutenant said the children ran across the street to get more help from a great-grandmother, and in those frantic moments she called 911.

"And the fire department immediately pulled both of the victims out of the pool," McKee said. "They aggressively tried to resuscitate both of them, but unfortunately by the time they got to the hospital and the hospital tried to resuscitate them, they weren't successful."

Recent statistics show 245 people drowned in Maryland in a five-year period.

With this latest tragedy, as the family asks for privacy, the neighbors grieve with them.

"Very sad, very very tragic," Carmen Collins said." Just thinking of the family and prayers to them."

Copyright 2017 WJZ via CNN. All rights reserved.