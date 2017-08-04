Street Rod Nationals rev up this weekend at Expo Center

This is the 23rd consecutive year the Street Rods event has come to Louisville. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

More than 10,000 custom cars will be on display in Louisville until August 6. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Those looking for something to do this weekend might want to hit up the Street Rod Nationals.

Thousands of auto enthusiasts turn out each year to see more than 10,000 vintage, high-performance and custom cars at the Kentucky Expo Center.

The annual event is in its 48th year, including the last 23 here in Louisville.

"It's kind of like going to the fair, only instead of having livestock you've got the vehicles on display," National Street Rod Association spokesman Jerry Kennedy told WAVE 3 News this week. "It's nice to see them go down the street. But once you get out to the Fairgrounds, you can walk, get close and meet the guys and gals who own it."

The traditional preview parade went down Wednesday at Fourth Street! Live, and gave downtown iPhone photographers on their lunch breaks a sneak peek at what will be on display throughout the weekend.

Admission is $15 for adults, but there are discounts for kids, seniors, military personnel, and NSRA members.

