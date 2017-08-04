Suspect admits to firing gun in school parking lot, police say

Tevin Steele faces several charges in connection with Thursday's shooting in a school parking lot. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested after he allegedly admitted to police he fired a gun in a school parking lot.

It all happened Thursday afternoon just outside of Evangel Christian School, located in the 5400 block of Minor Lane in Okolona.

That's where Tevin Steele, 23, fired the shots that fortunately didn't strike anyone, police said. It's not clear who his intended target was.

Steele was arrested after police observed a vehicle matching the description of the car involved in the incident, and noticed the car making lane changes without using a signal.

Officers pulled the car over, noticed marijuana roaches in the center console and on the driver's side floorboard. Upon questioning, Steele "admitted that he was the one who fired the gun, and told (police) where he hid the gun," according to his arrest report.

Investigators located the gun where Steele said it was.

He now faces several charges and is being held on $25,000 bond.

