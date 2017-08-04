Study: Working moms work 98 hours a week

Surveyed moms report they only enjoy a combined hour to themselves each day.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Doctor appointments, carpool lines, and after school activities, are all part of a working moms to-do list.

A new study said the list of demands is growing faster than the number of hours in a week.

The US Department of Labor reports 75 percent of moms, with children younger than 18 years old also work a full-time job outside of the home.

According to Working Mother, the average working mom spends 98 hours per week being super mom and a rock star employee. That's equivalent to more than two full-time jobs!

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Street Rod Nationals rev up this weekend at Expo Center

+ Dachshunds practice for Wiener Dog Derby

+ Louisville Mega Cavern named one of TripAdvisor's Top Trending Attractions in U.S.

Welch's Grape Fruit Juice followed two-thousand American moms, and found most of them start their day around 6:20 in the morning, and finish up around 8:30 at night, that’s a 14 hour work day.

Surveyed moms report they only enjoy a combined hour to themselves each day. These moms credit wet wipes, TV shows, I-pads, drive through meals, and Netflix for helping them get through the day.

Topping their must have list, grandparents who live nearby, a reliable babysitter, and wine.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.