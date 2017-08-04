Study: Working moms work 98 hours a week - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Study: Working moms work 98 hours a week

By Lauren Jones, Anchor/Meteorologist
Connect
Surveyed moms report they only enjoy a combined hour to themselves each day. Surveyed moms report they only enjoy a combined hour to themselves each day.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Doctor appointments, carpool lines, and after school activities, are all part of a working moms to-do list.

A new study said the list of demands is growing faster than the number of hours in a week.  

The US Department of Labor reports 75 percent of moms, with children younger than 18 years old also work a full-time job outside of the home. 

According to Working Mother, the average working mom spends 98 hours per week being super mom and a rock star employee. That's equivalent to more than two full-time jobs!

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM
Street Rod Nationals rev up this weekend at Expo Center
Dachshunds practice for Wiener Dog Derby
Louisville Mega Cavern named one of TripAdvisor's Top Trending Attractions in U.S.

Welch's Grape Fruit Juice followed two-thousand American moms, and found most of them start their day around 6:20 in the morning, and finish up around 8:30 at night, that’s a 14 hour work day.

Surveyed moms report they only enjoy a combined hour to themselves each day. These moms credit wet wipes, TV shows, I-pads, drive through meals, and Netflix for helping them get through the day.

Topping their must have list, grandparents who live nearby, a reliable babysitter, and wine.         

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly