Priests walk into bar, denied service for being 'bachelor party'

The seminary students wait for a TV appearance about being in a joke come to life. (Source: Archdiocese of Cardiff/Facebook)

(RNN) - Stop me if you've heard this one.

Seven priests walk into a bar. The bartender says he's sorry but they don't serve bachelor parties.

Feel free to tell all your friends. Then, tell them it's no joke.

The Archdiocese of Cardiff reported the incident on its website after seven seminary students went to a bar in Wales dressed in their priestly robes and were mistaken for a bachelor party when they were, in fact, just a party of bachelors.

The bar, The City Arms, doesn't allow such parties in its establishment, and the fancy dress of the aspiring priests was the source of the confusion.

Denied their pints, the priests turned to leave. But as they approached the door, the owner of the pub stopped them, invited them back in and gave them a round on the house.

Got to feel sorry for the barman ... he's going to get some stick over this! https://t.co/oqJwSt6Hpd — Cardiff Archdiocese (@CatholicCardiff) August 1, 2017

The City Arms allowed the priests to come back and do some TV interviews, and is making its reparations by offering some church-themed beers.

Great to have the famous priests back in @cityarmscardiff for some interviews with @itvnews and a few pints of @TheRevTweets pic.twitter.com/14aluYbHpS — Brains (@brainsbrewery) August 2, 2017

So going on from our mixup with the priests lol, we'll start the ball rolling with church themed beers, we'll start with @TheRevTweets... — The City Arms (@cityarmscardiff) August 1, 2017

