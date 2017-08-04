Bolt, Farah in early action at world championships

LONDON (AP) - Usain Bolt and Mo Farah are poised to grab the early attention at the world championships.

The Jamaican sprinter will compete in the opening round of the 100 meters, a race that should amount to a stroll. Gold in the 10,000 meters is at stake for Farah.

On the opening night of the 10-day championships at the sold-out Olympic Stadium, the fervor of the home crowd will be on show when Farah sets out for another long-distance double. He has done it twice at the world championships, and twice at the Olympics.

For Bolt, the 100 will be his only individual race in his farewell championships.

___

More AP track coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/London2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.