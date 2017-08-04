Charles Oakley has deal on charges over melee at Knicks game

NEW YORK (AP) - Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley has reached a deal with prosecutors who charged him with striking a security guard at Madison Square Garden.
The Daily News (http://nydn.us/2wrXJ5a ) reports that charges against Oakley will be dismissed and sealed after six months of good behavior.
Oakley said Friday that a trial would waste time and money that should be used to "keep the streets better for kids."
His lawyer says Oakley didn't need a trial to prove his innocence.
Oakley was a Knicks fan favorite from 1988 to 1998. But he's had a falling out with the organization.
On Feb. 8, he sat a few rows from Knicks owner James Dolan at a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Security approached, and a fracas ensued. Oakley was ejected and handcuffed.
