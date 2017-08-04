SEE what Kentucky's Darkest Day will look like from your house

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - How much of the August 21 solar eclipse you will be able to see depends on where you are located. Thanks to NASA, there is an interactive map that will allow you to see what Kentucky's Darkest Day will look like from the place where you are.

Start by clicking here, then enter your city and state. A preview window will show you what you'll see in the sky and a map shows you the path the shadow will take across the United States.

