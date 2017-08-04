PRO TIP: Here's how to see the eclipse without hurting your eyes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE Country is counting down to Kentucky’s Darkest Day, and while we want you to enjoy the show, we also want you to stay out of the hospital!

Viewing of the solar eclipse will require protective eyewear in all 29 counties in WAVE Country.

Do not look directly at the sun, and don't use normal sunglasses.

Unprotected eyes can develop permanent damage in as few as 100 seconds when looking directly at the sun.

You'll need approved solar glasses that contain the ID ISO 12312-2.

No access to get solar glasses? You can take a shoebox and poke a pinhole at the bottom of it. A simple sheet of paper also will work. All you have to do is look down, and the pinhole will shine the eclipse on the ground so you don’t even have to be tempted to look up.

Do you need solar glasses? Click here to find out how to get a pair on WAVE 3 News' Day at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 19.

