'Dodgeball' movie's 'The Ocho' to take over ESPN U in August

(RNN) - Thirteen years ago, the world was introduced to the best comedy ever produced: "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story."

The movie featured rip-roaring, Oscar-worthy performances turned in by stars Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn, but the real treasure was the introduction of "ESPN 8: The Ocho."

ESPN U will be taken over by the faux sports news show on Aug. 8 for just one day, according to Bleacher Report.

The original "Ocho" featured commentators Cotton McKnight (Gary Cole) and Pepper Brooks (Jason Bateman) - unfortunately, neither will be able to attend this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

But the transgression of not having two fan-favorite commentators available has been compensated for by the program's stellar sports line-up. Check out the full list below, taken from ESPN's official press release:

2016 American Disc Golf Championship : A sport that involves players throwing a disc at a target while adhering to rules similar to golf. More info here.

: A sport that involves players throwing a disc at a target while adhering to rules similar to golf. More info here. 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships : A game involving two teams of five women each, in which each team is on offense and defense simultaneously as they assist the designated “jammer” around the track. The jammer scores points for her team by lapping members of the opposing team. More info here.

: A game involving two teams of five women each, in which each team is on offense and defense simultaneously as they assist the designated “jammer” around the track. The jammer scores points for her team by lapping members of the opposing team. More info here. 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball : Traditional dodgeball with the added element of players using trampolines during play. More info here.

: Traditional dodgeball with the added element of players using trampolines during play. More info here. Firefighters World Challenge XXV : Firefighters from around the world compete in teams to complete a series of five tasks including climbing a five-story tower, dragging hoses and rescuing a life-sized, 175 lb. “victim”, all while wearing full bunker gear. More info here.

: Firefighters from around the world compete in teams to complete a series of five tasks including climbing a five-story tower, dragging hoses and rescuing a life-sized, 175 lb. “victim”, all while wearing full bunker gear. More info here. 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final : A contact team sport that originated in India involving two teams and unique rule. The goal is for each team’s “raider” to tag as many of the opposing team’s players as possible and return to his/her home half all while taking just a single breath. More info here.

: A contact team sport that originated in India involving two teams and unique rule. The goal is for each team’s “raider” to tag as many of the opposing team’s players as possible and return to his/her home half all while taking just a single breath. More info here. 2017 Championship of Bags: A cornhole tournament for a variety of skill levels. More info here.

A cornhole tournament for a variety of skill levels. More info here. Moxie Games: An uncanny, new and amazing event which combines a variety of sports into one, such as dodgeball and juggling, martial arts and volleyball, and table tennis and soccer

An uncanny, new and amazing event which combines a variety of sports into one, such as dodgeball and juggling, martial arts and volleyball, and table tennis and soccer U.S. Open Ultimate Championship: A self-officiating competition with two teams on a field similar to a football field, but the object used is a disc. The objective of the game is to catch a pass in the opponent’s end zone. More info here.

The show's line-up looks to be true to source material. Its original mantra was, "“Bringing you the Finest in Seldom Seen Sports."

Check out "The Ocho" in all its glory below:

