'Dodgeball' movie's 'The Ocho' to take over ESPN U in August

Anne With an E, Netflix's Anne of Green Gables reboot that polarized fans this spring with its unexpectedy dark tone, will return for a second season consisting of ten episodes in 2018.More >>
It's Star Wars -- every disturbance in the force is worth investigating.More >>
A milestone anniversary gives Trekkies a rare chance to see the iconic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on the big screen.More >>
Is Miami Vice staging a comeback? It looks to be so.More >>
Our game is predictable, but there is the same small chance of unpredictability that you have in Mario Kart…More >>
Is it the master of the Demogorgon, whose behavior included attaching victims to tubes that filled them with larvae?More >>
Get excited for Netflix's upcoming series 'Mindhunter' about FBI profilers who do the difficult task of getting into the psyche of serial killersMore >>
The first spinoff from the wildly successful Transformers franchise, the Bumblebee movie is an '80s throwback that will serve as a prequel of sorts.More >>
We wonder if the drama surrounding the first Suicide Squad tagged this as a toxic franchise for the movie industry's top talent.More >>
What would Power be without Kanan lurking in the shadows? If Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson follows through with his word, we may soon find out.More >>
