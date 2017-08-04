Arizona owner sends private jet to help Warner's family

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Kurt Warner's family made it to Canton for his Hall of Fame weekend thanks to help from Arizona Cardinals President Michael Bidwill.
Bidwill sent his private jet to pick up 13 members of Warner's family who were stranded at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The quarterback, who will be inducted into the shrine on Saturday night, tweeted a thank you to his former boss for getting his relatives to Canton for the festivities.
Cardinals media director Mark Dalton confirmed Bidwill's actions. Bidwill arrived in Canton on Thursday, then sent the jet to help out the Warners.
