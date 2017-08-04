Alberto-Culver founder, horse breeder Lavin dies at 97

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Leonard Lavin, who built a small beauty supply firm into the billion-dollar Alberto-Culver company and owned a successful horse breeding, training and racing operation, has died. He was 97.
Lavin died Wednesday at a family home in the Chicago suburb of River Forest from complications of pneumonia, family spokesman Dan Stone said Friday.
Lavin created Alberto-Culver Co. after borrowing money in 1955 to purchase a beauty supply company that sold Alberto VO5 hairdressing product, according to a family obituary. Lavin expanded the company to include other well-known hair care lines such as Nexxus and TRESemme. Alberto-Culver also owned Sally Beauty Supply, which became its own company in 2006.
Alberto-Culver was sold to Unilever PLC in 2011. At the time it had sales of $1.5 billion, employed 3,500 people and sold products in more than 100 countries, the family obituary said.
Lavin also saw success in thoroughbred racing with his 400-acre Glen Hill Farm in Ocala, Florida, which has produced several stakes winners, including 1994 Breeders' Cup Distaff winner One Dreamer. The filly paid $96.20 to win in the race that was sponsored by Alberto-Culver.
Glen Hill was twice named Florida Breeder of the Year. In 2015, Lavin received the Eclipse Award Of Merit, a lifetime achievement award from the horse racing industry.
Lavin raced horses from coast-to-coast over the years, especially in Chicago, Florida and California. He won more than 30 stakes at Del Mar, the seaside track north of San Diego. Glen Hill has earned over $20 million in purses since 2000.
Lavin's grandson, Craig Bernick, had taken over Glen Hill as president in recent years. Their filly, West Coast Bias, won a race at Del Mar on Thursday.
Lavin was born in Chicago in 1919. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, participating in numerous Pacific landings, his family said. He earned and received many honors, including the Order of Lincoln Medallion, the highest honor given by the state of Illinois.
Lavin authored the book "Winners Make It Happen: Reflections of a Self-Made Man."
He was preceded in death by Bernice, his wife of 60 years who died in 2007. She was an executive of Alberto-Culver and played an important role in the company's success.
The couple was noted for their philanthropy. They endowed a scholarship for inner city Chicago students at Lewis University in suburban Romeoville, and entrepreneurial programs at San Diego State University and the University of Washington, Lavin's alma mater.
___
AP Racing Writer Beth Harris in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>
President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidencyMore >>
Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunitiesMore >>
Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunitiesMore >>
A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
Trinkets, statues and jewelry crafted from the tusks of at least 100 slaughtered elephants fed into rock crusher in New York City to demonstrate the state's commitment to smashing the illegal ivory tradeMore >>
Trinkets, statues and jewelry crafted from the tusks of at least 100 slaughtered elephants fed into rock crusher in New York City to demonstrate the state's commitment to smashing the illegal ivory tradeMore >>
In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cashMore >>
In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cashMore >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on RussiaMore >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on RussiaMore >>
Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryosMore >>
Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryosMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>