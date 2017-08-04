Escaped Taylor Co. inmate caught in Henderson after months on the lam

An escaped inmate was caught in Henderson after being on the run for months.

According to police, 27-year-old Jason Scott James was an inmate at the Taylor County, KY Detention Center and he ran off on February 27 while working on a city garbage detail.

Authorities say he was taken into custody while they served a warrant Friday morning at a home on Meadow Street. They say James' girlfriend lives in the home. She's now charged with hindering.

We're told be Taylor Co. jail officials that James' original charge was possession of meth and he was listed as a non-violent offender.

He's now also facing an escape charge.

