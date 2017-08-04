Where to buy legitimate eclipse glasses

The Aug. 21 event is an opportunity many are taking advantage of. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's Darkest Day is right around the corner. The American Astronomical Society and NASA are encouraging proper viewership.

Looking directly at the sun during the eclipse, or at any point, can have long lasting and serious consequences.

RELATED STORIES:

+ NASA: Unsafe solar glasses being distributed

+ Make a pinhole camera

+ PRO TIP: Here's how to see the eclipse without hurting your eyes

The American Astronomical Society has released a list of legitimate vendors of solar filters and viewers.

Safe solar viewers and eclipse glasses must meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard.

Some of the retail stores selling proper viewing apparatus include Kroger, Walmart, Toys "R" Us and Lowe's.

Do you need solar glasses? Click here to find out how to get a pair on WAVE 3 News' Day at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 19.

For a full list on stores and online vendors, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.