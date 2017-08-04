Grand jury upgrades charges against couple to murder, robbery

A grand jury has upgraded the charges against a couple accused in the beating that led to the death of an Owensboro man.

Authorities say 25-year-old Ashley Stinnett and 28-year-old Aaron Wright are accused of robbing and beating 58-year-old Jeff Martin back in June. Martin later died from his injuries.

[PREVIOUS: Probable cause found in violent attack case against couple]

Stinnett and Wright were preliminarily charged with assault and burglary at the time.

The grand jury has now upgraded those charges to robbery and murder.

