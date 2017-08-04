ISP: Guns, drugs, explosives found at Indiana home

ISP verified that Traylor may face additional charges and more suspects may be charged in this case. (Source: ISP)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police found several pounds of drugs, numerous guns and explosives while executing a search warrant near Columbus.

ISP confirmed that around 6 p.m. Thursday served a search warrant at a home on West State Road 46 near Columbus.

At this home troopers found an operational methamphetamine lab and a marijuana growing operation, ISP said. About an ounce of methamphetamine, five grams of heroin, 25 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of pseudoephedrine, more than 75 guns, ammunition and 8 improvised explosive devices were also found on the property.

Gregory A. Traylor, 59, was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Traylor faces manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, cultivating marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine precursors with intent to manufacture, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a destructive device charges.

