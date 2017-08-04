Rivers will only coach Clippers; Frank to run front office

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Doc Rivers is losing his dual roles with the Los Angeles Clippers. He will still coach the team while Lawrence Frank takes over Rivers' responsibility for basketball operations.

The team announced the changes Friday, saying the moves are "aimed at bringing the team to a new level of excellence by creating separate roles." The team says the change came as a result of discussions between Rivers and owner Steve Ballmer.

Rivers and Frank will be equals in the Clippers' power structure, with each reporting directly to Ballmer.

Ballmer says Rivers knows how to win championships so that will be his focus, while Frank understands recruiting, talent development and salary cap strategy.

Rivers says he's "excited to focus on the coaching side" since two-thirds of the team's roster will be new next season.

