Notre Dame, UCLA agree to men's hoops home-and-home series

LOS ANGELES (AP) - UCLA will play Notre Dame in a home-and-home men's basketball series starting in December 2018.

The Bruins will host the Fighting Irish on Dec. 8, 2018, in the schools' first meeting since December 2009. They will travel to South Bend, Indiana, in December 2019.

UCLA is 28-20 all-time against Notre Dame in a series that began during the 1952-53 season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.