Kentucky State Fair hiring to begin Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hiring for temporary workers at the Kentucky State Fair begins Monday, August 7.

More than 750 positions are open, including admission gates, operations, maintenance, grounds and housekeeping. Pay begins at $8.25 an hour.

There are both indoor and outdoor positions available, as well as shifts in the morning, day, evening or overnight.

Applicants have to be at least 18 years old and provide proper identification for eligibility to work.

Those interested can apply online or in person at the Employment Office at Gate 4 of the Expo Center.

Below are the hours for in-person application:

Monday, Aug. 7 -Friday, Aug. 11 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13 - Closed

Monday, Aug. 14 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16-Saturday, Aug. 26 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Kentucky State Fair runs from August 17-27, 2017.

