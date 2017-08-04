Kentucky State Fair hiring to begin Monday

Williams was a senior defensive lineman.More >>
Williams was a senior defensive lineman.More >>
Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, police and EMS were called to Smith Street near Dixie Highway where they found a woman suffering from severe bodily trauma.More >>
Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, police and EMS were called to Smith Street near Dixie Highway where they found a woman suffering from severe bodily trauma.More >>
Shots were fired near a school, leading to a SWAT situation outside Evangel Christian School in Okolona Thursday. No one was hurt, but the scare provided quite a test for school leaders.More >>
Shots were fired near a school, leading to a SWAT situation outside Evangel Christian School in Okolona Thursday. No one was hurt, but the scare provided quite a test for school leaders.More >>
The boy and his three-year-old sibling were playing in a bedroom when they found a family member's gun and accidentally discharged it, according to police.More >>
The boy and his three-year-old sibling were playing in a bedroom when they found a family member's gun and accidentally discharged it, according to police.More >>
The cause and manner of his death are still pending.More >>
The cause and manner of his death are still pending.More >>