Golden Alert issued for missing Indiana woman

Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing Indiana woman who was last seen driving in Lyon County, Kentucky.

According to investigators, Shirley Hankins was reported missing at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3. She suffers from dementia.

Hankins, 82, was driving north on Interstate 69 in Lyon County when she got separated from her traveling companion.

She is driving a silver 2005 Kia Sedona van with Indiana disabled persons tag D910CP. Her van has a Delta Airlines sticker on the back bumper.

Hankins is from Evansville, Indiana.

If you see anyone that fits this description or have information about Hankins whereabouts, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-575-7228 or Indiana State Police at 812-867-2079.

