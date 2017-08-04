Teen struck, killed by JCPS bus identified

LMPD confirmed that the incident took place Monday afternoon on Westport Road near Lyndon Lane. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The teen struck and killed by a JCPS bus has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner identified the teen as 16-year-old Dylan Anthony Hill.

The cause and manner of his death are still pending.

"Reports from the adults and students on the bus that the student had exited the bus while it was moving which caused this to occur,” acting JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio said.

Uspiritus confirmed Monday afternoon that Hill was a resident.

