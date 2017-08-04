Radcliff homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a woman who died from trauma to her body has been released.

Samantha Miller, 34, was pronounced dead at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, according to the Hardin County Coroner's Office.

Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, police and EMS were called to Smith Street near Dixie Highway where they found Miller suffering from severe bodily trauma, said Chief Jeff Cross of the Radcliff Police Department.

The exact cause of Miller's death has not been released.

A person of interest, Thomas Maxwell, 45, is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center for violating a Domestic Violence Order taken out by Miller against him.

Maxwell is not being called a suspect in Miller's death, but police believe he was at Miller's home during the night and knows details about how she died.

