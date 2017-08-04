School passes safety test after gunfire scare

Tevin Steele faces several charges in connection with Thursday's shooting in a school parking lot. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shots were fired near a school, leading to a SWAT situation outside Evangel Christian School in Okolona Thursday. No one was hurt, but the scare provided quite a test for school leaders.

"Things went so smoothly, you know, because it could have been worse," Evangel Christian School Principal Joe Washington said.

While it's still summer, leaders aren't far away from the school's August 14 start date.

"We're here working on enrollment," Washington said.

That's why on Thursday, August 3, Washington was joined by several school employees on the Okolona campus, a few of their children, a security officer and a maintenance crew when shots were fired in the parking lot.

"You just take action," Washington said.

The school went to its crisis and safety plan after hearing shots fired, and called 9-1-1.

"Lockdown, and everything is in place you know," Washington said. "So everybody knew where to go and knew what to do."

Washington said it was pretty seamless, and he can't say enough about the fast response of LMPD.

"Louisville Metro Police SWAT responded and it became an active aggressor situation," LMPD Spokesman Officer Vadim Dale said Thursday.

"I mean they were here in just a moments time," Washington said.

Investigators say video from surveillance cameras around the property showed Tevin Steele, 23, and at least two other suspects as the shots were fired. During Steele's court arraignment a judge asked, "What could possibly justify someone firing shots at a parking lot of a school?"

According to the police report, the surveillance video also provided information for a description of the vehicle seen leaving the area. An officer spotted it on the Outer Loop and pulled the driver over. Police say Steele had marijuana roaches in his car and later admitted to firing the gun and told police where it was.

Steele was ordered not to have any contact with Evangel Christian School. The new principal says everyone worked together to stay calm and safe.

"Being my first year and everything," Washington smiled, "Thank God! Amen!"

Steele is being held on $25,000 bond. He's charged with Wanton Endangerment, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Marijuana Possession. The other suspects with Steele were cited by police.

