Former UofL football player pleads not guilty to theft charges - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Former UofL football player pleads not guilty to theft charges

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Chris Williams (Source:www.gocards.com) Chris Williams (Source:www.gocards.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  A former UofL football player kicked off the team for allegedly stealing from his teammates faced a judge on Friday.

Chris Williams pled not guilty to three counts of theft by deception.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: UofL defensive lineman off team for allegedly stealing from teammates

Police said he solicited bank information from his Cardinal teammates and stole a total of 23-hundred dollars.

University of Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino confirmed  Williams was removed from the team after he was arrested at the end of June. 

Williams was a senior defensive lineman.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly