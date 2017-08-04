Former UofL football player pleads not guilty to theft charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former UofL football player kicked off the team for allegedly stealing from his teammates faced a judge on Friday.

Chris Williams pled not guilty to three counts of theft by deception.

Police said he solicited bank information from his Cardinal teammates and stole a total of 23-hundred dollars.

University of Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino confirmed Williams was removed from the team after he was arrested at the end of June.

Williams was a senior defensive lineman.

