After 2 years, New Albany road project nears completion

The end is now in sight for construction on McDonald Lane in New Albany. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - It’s been two long years for neighbors on one southern Indiana stretch as they await the completion of a massive roadway project. The end is now in sight for construction on McDonald Lane in New Albany.

There’s a new drainage system, sidewalks, even lighted mailboxes. But, the brand new look is causing some issues with the post office, and a lot of frustration for some neighbors.

"I’m excited to see this project come to fruition," city engineer Larry Summers said.

It’s what neighbors have been waiting for, the final paving on New Albany’s McDonald Lane.

"It’s definitely an upgrade," neighbor Dave Foster said.

This east–west connector links Charlestown Road and Grant Line and those who live along this stretch have had to put up with a lot in the name of construction.

"It vibrates the whole house, the whole street and everything," neighbor Djuane Jones said.

"It’s been a nuisance for a while, just the noise and the smell," Foster said. "But when it is done, it’s going to be nice."

Not only was the road totally redone, the sidewalks are brand new and storm water infrastructure was placed on both sides of the road.

"There’s curb and gutter, so it is going to be collecting some of the water that used to flood some of these people’s yards," Summers said.

And every neighbor got a brand new mailbox, but there’s one problem.

"It's beautiful, but they don’t want to deliver on our mailboxes," neighbor Becky Cook said.

All of the mailboxes used to be on one side of the road, now they are on both sides, so people will not have to cross the street. The post office, however, has not changed its route, so it will only deliver to one side.

"We are working on a solution as we speak," Summers said. "I’m not sure how it is all going to pan out, but we are definitely working on a solution to make as many people as possible pleased."

Currently, Cook has to walk down to the corner to get her mail from a temporary box.

"It’s going to look ridiculous if they move all those over to that side of the road," Cook said.

It’s a bump in the road for this multi-million dollar project.

"Now that they are getting it done it’s really become really great, other than our mail," Cook said.

Striping should begin Monday. The road will be completely open to traffic in mid-August and all the finishing touches will be complete by October.

