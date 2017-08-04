Third woman makes accusations against LMPD officer accused of rape

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An LMPD officer accused of rape faces even more accusations.

Louisville Metro Police confirmed on Friday that a third woman has come forward with allegations against Officer Pablo Cano.

The Public Integrity Unit is investigating all three cases made by three separate women.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Woman says LMPD officer raped her twice

+ Second woman alleges rape against LMPD officer

In the last few days, two lawsuits were filed against Cano from women who claimed he had raped them.

Cano has been placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.