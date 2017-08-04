UofL files appeal of NCAA penalties, requests in-person hearing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville filed an appeal Friday to the NCAA, in the latest chapter of the basketball program's NCAA investigation.

The school formally appealed the vacation of records and financial penalties imposed by the NCAA in a four-page form, the first step of its appeals process.

They also requested an in-person hearing to plead their case, instead of having the review based solely on the written record.

On June 15, the NCAA Committee on Infractions demanded a "vacation of basketball records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible from December 2010 and July 2014." The program also will suffer a four-year probation, which was not appealed. the Cardinals may be stripped of their 2012-2013 national championship if the ruling stands.

Head coach Rick Pitino also faces a suspension from five ACC games next season, his appeals process will be separate from the basketball program.

All of these penalties are the result of an investigation which found Pitino did not properly monitor former Director of Basketball Operations Andre McGee, who's accused of working with self-proclaimed escort queen Katina Powell to provide strippers at sex parties attended by UofL players and recruits.

