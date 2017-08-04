UofL's Durr makes USA U-23 National Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville women’s basketball’s Asia Durr was one of 12 players named on Friday to the USA Basketball U-23 National Team, the organization announced.

The USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee selected the inaugural team, which will continue training at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs through Aug. 7. The group then departs for Tokyo, where it will compete in the U-23 Four Nations Tournament against Australia, Canada, and Japan from Aug. 12-15.

"We are very excited to get working," USA U-23 and University of Louisville head coach Jeff Walz said. "There is a lot of individual talent that now as a coaching staff we are going to have to put together and figure out different combinations of how we play to their strengths."

For Walz, it is his third stint with USA Basketball. Heading into his 11th season as the Cardinals’ leader, Walz helped both the 2014 USA Basketball Women's U-18 National Team and 2015 U.S. Women’s U-19 World Championship Team to gold medals with a combined 12-0 record.

Durr already has enjoyed two stints with USA Basketball that resulted in gold medals: the 2013 FIBA Americas U-16 Championship and the 2014 FIBA U-17 World Championship.

The rising junior, Durr became the school's 28th 1,000-point scorer last year. That season, she broke the program's single-season record with 119 3-pointers, while extending her school record for consecutive games with a trey to 39 contests. Durr finished the year with 692 points, an average of 19.2 per game – both marks that rank fourth in the school's annals.

“We were very impressed during training camp,” chair of the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee and head coach at George Washington Jennifer Rizzotti said. “It was an impressive list to begin with, but to see how hard they competed and how important it was for them to be here - nobody took the week off, nobody didn't put in maximum effort, and that is what made the committee's job so hard.”

Western Kentucky head coach Michelle Clark-Heard, a former assistant at UofL and Princeton head coach Courtney Banghart will serve as assistant coaches.

