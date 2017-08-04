6-year-old hit, killed while riding bicycle identified

Malik was hit while riding his bicycle in the 2400 block of Farnsley Road when he was hit. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 6-year-old who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Shively has been identified.

Malik Thomas died Thursday at Norton Children’s Hospital from multiple blunt forces injuries he sustained in the accident, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse.

PREVIOUS STORY: 6-year-old hit by car while riding bike in Shively dies

Malik was hit while riding his bicycle in the 2400 block of Farnsley Road when he was hit.



Police said there were no signs of impairment in the driver. No charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.