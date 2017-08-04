1 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood.

The shooting was reported 214 South 39th at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

