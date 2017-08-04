1 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

The shooting was reported 214 South 39th at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The end is now in sight for construction on McDonald Lane in New Albany.
For the house and the 10 acres of property Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin purchased earlier this year, an appeals board placed it's value at $1.39 million.
Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, police and EMS were called to Smith Street near Dixie Highway where they found a woman suffering from severe bodily trauma.
Malik was hit while riding his bicycle in the 2400 block of Farnsley Road when he was hit.
